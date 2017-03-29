SURVEY RESULTS REVEALED AT LAST NIGHT’S GLASGOW EPB BOARD MEETING



At last nights regular EPB board meeting the results of the survey work done earlier this month were unveiled. A firm known as E-Source out of Boulder Colorado was employed by TVA, and totally paid for by TVA to conduct an in depth investigation into people’s opinions on the Plant Board and their rate structure. E-source representative Nick Lenssen says there are things you have to know to interpret these results…

Nick Lenssen \"before you can interpret results\"

But, he says the exercise actually yielded lots of positive energy…



Nick Lenssen \"exercise yielded lots of positive...\"

And with that, Lenssen recommended the formation of an advisory group consisting of 8 to 12 citizens, half who are negative against the EPB, the other half Pro-EPB and a couple of well grounded community statesmen. The board authorized chairman Jeff Harned to reach out to all sides and seek members for this advisory group immediately.

We also asked EPB superintendent Billy Ray if there were any surprises in these results…

Billy Ray

