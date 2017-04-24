GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL COULD VOTE TO REMOVE EPB BOARD TONIGHT

Council could be in a position to make a decision on the EPB Board of Directors.

Now almost a year and a half after the new rate structure was implemented, and well over two years since the EPB began their public information campaign, the argument over the “new rate structure” could finally come to a rest, at least as far as city government is involved. While the Glasgow EPB is city owned, it is not city governed, that job is in the hands of the Board of Directors. When Infotricity was rolled out in January of 2016, some loved it, others were indifferent, some didn’t like it and another group took to social media to speak out against the rate. Now fast forward a year and going on five months later, the city council, attorney general, and numerous citizens have taken a side on the issue, while a majority has remained quiet under the new rate.

While the numbers of those against Infotricity seem to be dwindling, in mid February, a majority of the council voted to hire Glasgow attorney Danny Basil to look into what options they would have in regard to removing the EPB Board of Directors. The ticket for that hire was a maximum of $20,000, and was passed after a motion was made to stop discussion and call for the vote.

The EPB Board, through a letter, had asked the council for due diligence in regard to their removal, however no official meeting was held with the board and the council. TVA, along with the EPB, did host a community forum earlier this year and have created a working group of interested parties to discuss and then give their opinion on future electric rates in Glasgow. Since Infotricity rolled out, the board has not wavered, despite public pressure, in their support of the rate.

With mid April being given as a target date, tonight, Basil could share his formal findings with the council. While not included on tonight’s agenda, the council has certainly amended previous agendas, however it is unclear at this time what will happen tonight.

Should the information from Basil convince a majority of council members they should move forward with board removal, a hearing will be set by the Mayor. Should any board members be removed, that decision could be appealed to Barren County Circuit Court where it would then be up to the Honorable Judge John Alexander to rule on the validity of the removal based on law.

Tonight’s council meeting begins at 7:00pm and will be held at City Hall in downtown Glasgow. WCLU will livestream the meeting on our facebook page and online at watchwclu.com.