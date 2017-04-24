SUNDAY FIRE DESTROYS HOME

Just after 5:00pm yesterday afternoon, Glasgow Fire Department got the call to respond to a house fire on McKenna Street in Glasgow. As firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were shooting out from all windows, the roof area and the porch.

Multiple agencies were called in to assist, including Barren Metcalfe EMS, Glasgow Police and Barren County Emergency Management.

Firefighters were able to quickly gain control of the fire, that had the home completely engulfed. One individual did suffer minor burns but was not treated.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Firefighters were at the scene around 2 ½ hours. The home was not vacant; details about who lived at the home are expected.

