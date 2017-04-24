GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO FIRE AT ADAMS PLACE APARTMENTS

The Glasgow Fire Department responded today at 11:00am to 132A Adams Place Apartments for a call reporting an apartment on fire. On arrival there was light smoke coming from the front door to the apartment building. Firefighters made entry and found a small fire on the countertop but the bulk of the fire was already out. Firefighters used a positive pressure fan to remove the remaining smoke from the apartment as well as the other 3 apartments in the building. The apartment was being rented by Mary Sloof. A neighbor had heard the resident of apartment 132A asking for help and was able to go into the apartment and get her out to the outside just as firefighters were arriving. One resident was transported from the scene to T. J. Samson Hospital for treatment by Barren Metcalfe EMS. There was fire damage to the kitchen area as well as heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the apartment. The resident of the apartment stated that she was trying to cook some French Fries and the grease overheated and caught on fire she then tried to put out the fire. Firefighters were on the scene around an hour and were assisted by the Barren Metcalfe EMS and the Glasgow Police Department.