IDEA BOARD LOOKS TO THE FUTURE

Possible consolidations, interlocal agreement changes and looking to the future.

The agenda for Friday’s IDEA Board meeting wasn’t light, as members delved into not only the current state of economic development in the county, but the future as well.

IDEA and the Chamber of Commerce often work hand in hand, but the idea was tossed around that possibly combining the groups, including both Cave City and Glasow’s Chamber would be a win-win for all involved.

When it comes to amending the interlocal agreement, there is some flexibility but the board must still adhere to the KRS which is pretty specific. While everyone is in agreement in giving Cave City a vote on the board, and possibly Park City as well, state law restricts the number of voting members that can be on any “Authority”. However, if we do see local partnerships and collaborations, the interlocal agreement could certainly be redrafted to ensure that the best interests of everyone is reflected.

The board is certainly open to new ideas and opportunities. Chair Owen Lambert said he welcomed all of them and would make sure that those were shared with the board.

IDEA Director Dan Iacconi says while there has never been a doubt that the board is dedicated to helping business in Barren County, he welcomes the excitement and help from the board and the greater community. With much of Iacconi’s and the board’s work being confidential, or behind the scenes, a lot of what goes on doesn’t make the headlines.

These partnerships would certainly shine a brighter light on IDEA and the work they do to support local economic development, and everyone involved seems to welcome that.

You can also catch the board the 2nd Friday of each month at their regular monthly meetings held at 8:15am at the Barren County ATC.