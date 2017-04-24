UPDATE IN KRYSTAL MITCHELL CASE – DIED OF OVERDOSE

A drug overdose is to blame for the death of a Barren County woman.

30 year old Krystal Mitchell’s body was found on a rooftop in downtown Glasgow on Monday April 17th. The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville has confirmed that Mitchell died as the result of a drug overdose. Information on what specific drugs were found in Mitchell’s system has not been released.

Investigated as suspicious in nature in the beginning, due to the circumstances, GPD confirmed that Mitchell was not the victim of any crime in the early morning hours preceding her death.

Based on current information, the case is now considered “inactivated”. If any additional information is uncovered the case could be reopened.

Should anybody have any information about this case or any other case please call Crime Stoppers and you will remain anonymous and may eligible for a reward.