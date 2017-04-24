Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

UPDATE IN KRYSTAL MITCHELL CASE – DIED OF OVERDOSE

on 04/24/2017 |
Featured Local News News

A drug overdose is to blame for the death of a Barren County woman.

30 year old Krystal Mitchell’s body was found on a rooftop in downtown Glasgow on Monday April 17th. The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville has confirmed that Mitchell died as the result of a drug overdose. Information on what specific drugs were found in Mitchell’s system has not been released.

Investigated as suspicious in nature in the beginning, due to the circumstances, GPD confirmed that Mitchell was not the victim of any crime in the early morning hours preceding her death.

Based on current information, the case is now considered “inactivated”. If any additional information is uncovered the case could be reopened.

Should anybody have any information about this case or any other case please call Crime Stoppers and you will remain anonymous and may eligible for a reward.

GPD BODY

GPD PATCH 500X261

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

 Jean Proffitt

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 

4/24 Lady Scottie Softball @ Russellville (V) 5:45pm

4/24 Scottie Tennis vs. Barren Co. 4:00pm

4/24 Scottie Baseball @ Larue Co. (V) 5:30pm


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital