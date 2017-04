Expect to see road blocks in Glasgow this weekend.

The Glasgow Police Department says they will be out on Saturday, April 29th, 2017 conducting sobriety check points, commonly referred to as road blocks. Locations could include, but are not limited to, 31E, Hwy 1297, Hwy 68-80, and Hwy 90.

Glasgow Police encourage everyone to always drive safe and utilize a sober driver if you intend on drinking alcohol.