COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN DUI FATALITY

A Columbia man is charged with Murder in connection with DUI fatality.

On March 11th KSP investigated a collision involving 52 year old Samuel Edwards of Columbia. Edwards was driving northbound in a 2002 KIA on KY 61 when he lost control of the vehicle and left the shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then began to flip, striking the roadway multiple times before striking a tree and coming to final rest in a pond.

Edwards and a passenger, 45-year-old Alesha Morrison, of Columbia, were ejected from the vehicle. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adair County Coroner.

Edwards was arrested on Saturday and charged with Murder in connection with Morrison’s death. He was additionally charged with DUI (Aggravating Circumstances and Failure of Owner to Maintain Insurance.

Edwards was lodged in the Adair County Detention Center.