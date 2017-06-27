Logo


BCSO INVESTIGATING TWO MONDAY MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENTS WITH INJURY

on 06/27/2017 |
The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a injury accident that occurred on Monday morning at, approximately 10:00 am. The accident occurred at the intersection of the outer loop and exit 8 of the Cumberland Parkway. A motorcycle traveling south on the outer loop was approaching the intersection of the east bound exit ramp. The motor cycle was operated by Jonias Hamerick 24. A single axle box truck entered into the path of Mr. Hamerick’s motorcycle causing the collision. Mr Hamerick was transported by Barren Metcalfe EMS and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville TN. Deputy McCown is investigating. South Barren Fire Department responded for assistance.

Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a injury accident that occurred at Bayles Road and Megan Lane. Danny Price was traveling west on Bayles Road when a International delivery truck entered into his lane of traffic. Mr. Price was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital for injuries sustained in the accident . Deputy Wyatt is investigating. The accident occurred approximately 11:50 this morning. Barren Metcalfe Ambulance Service responded as well as Haywood Fire Department.

Comments are closed.

 

 

