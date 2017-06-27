CAVE CITY POLICE MADE SEVERAL ARRESTS OVER THE WEEKEND



On Saturday, around 7:30 am, Officer Tim Highbaugh with the Cave City Police Department made contact with a male and female walking on Old Bardstown Road. Upon conducting a brief investigation Officer Highbaugh placed Kimberly Pruitt under arrest for multiple Hart County Bench Warrants. Officer Highbaugh also arrested Jeffrey Boyd on two Barren County Bench Warrants and also charged him giving officer false name.

On Sunday, around 2:30 am, Officer Joey Judd observed a silver Pontiac passenger car traveling North on Dixie Highway. Officer Judd stopped the vehicle on Broadway street. After a brief investigation Officer Judd placed James Fancher under arrest for Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, Rear license plate not illuminated, operating motor vehicle under the influence 1st < 21 years old, and unlawful transaction with a minor. Officer Judd was assisted on scene by Sergeant James Roberts and Officer Christopher Edwards.