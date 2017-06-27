Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CAVE CITY POLICE MADE SEVERAL ARRESTS OVER THE WEEKEND

on 06/27/2017 |
Featured Local News News


On Saturday, around 7:30 am, Officer Tim Highbaugh with the Cave City Police Department made contact with a male and female walking on Old Bardstown Road. Upon conducting a brief investigation Officer Highbaugh placed Kimberly Pruitt under arrest for multiple Hart County Bench Warrants. Officer Highbaugh also arrested Jeffrey Boyd on two Barren County Bench Warrants and also charged him giving officer false name.

On Sunday, around 2:30 am, Officer Joey Judd observed a silver Pontiac passenger car traveling North on Dixie Highway. Officer Judd stopped the vehicle on Broadway street. After a brief investigation Officer Judd placed James Fancher under arrest for Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, Rear license plate not illuminated, operating motor vehicle under the influence 1st < 21 years old, and unlawful transaction with a minor. Officer Judd was assisted on scene by Sergeant James Roberts and Officer Christopher Edwards.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

John Gray

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
71°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 06/27 0%
High 78° / Low 55°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 06/28 0%
High 85° / Low 67°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 06/29 20%
High 86° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital