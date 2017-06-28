Logo


LOWER GAS PRICES SPARK 4TH OF JULY TRAVEL

on 06/28/2017
Lower Gas Prices to Add Extra Spark to 4th of July Travel Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, gas prices in West Central Kentucky fell by four cents this week to $2.08 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front
Despite a surge in gasoline demand on the week, the national average price for gasoline is nearing an all-time low for the year at $2.26/gallon. On the week, gas prices fell in all but three states, and the national average has fallen for 24 consecutive days. Today’s national average is three cents cheaper than a week ago and eleven cents cheaper than a month ago. Heading into Independence Day weekend, gasoline is four cents less than a year ago.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest price of $1.95. Smiths Grove is next at $1.99, Park City is at $2.02 and Glasgow is at $2.04. Tompkinsville, Edmonton, Cave City and Horse Cave are all at $2.07, Brownsville is at $2.09 and Munfordville is a penny higher at $2.10. Scottsville comes in with the highest area average of $2.14.

