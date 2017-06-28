GLASGOW POLICE ARREST MAN AFTER BUSTING OUT WINDOWS

Sunday afternoon, GPD got a call to respond to South Lewis Street after receiving a report that a man was trying to kick in the doors to a home and was busting out windows with bricks. The man was identified as 21 year old DeJuan Childress and police were told he was under the influence of meth and spice. While attempting to locate Childress, another call was received that a man had thrown a brick through a window on North Franklin Street and yet another call of a man throwing a brick into a window on McKenna Street and again on Newman. GPD spotted Childress at the intersection of McKenna Street and Simmons and he took off running toward Rachel Court. When police told Childress to stop, according to the citation, he said “he was not going to jail and he did not like white people”. Officer Hicks says that Childress became belligerent and wouldn’t quit attempting to kick the officers, so he was ultimately put into leg shackles. While they were putting Childress in the cruiser he spit on an officer and said he would kill both Officer Hicks and Fletcher.

After the arrest, Officer Hicks began speaking with the individuals who had called in the vandalism complaints. While at the residence on East Front Street, police found the door had been kicked in and a white Nike show was found lying inside the building in the glass. Deputies at the Barren County Detention Center confirmed that Childress had been booked in with the other white Nike. Total damages come in at just under $6000.

Childress was booked on various charges including Menacing, Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree, Public Intoxication, Assault 3rd, Criminal mischief 3rd and 1st Degree and Resisting Arrest.

