HORSE CAVE MAN / LARUE COUNTY COACH PLEADS GUILTY TO SEXUAL MISCONDUCT



A Horse Cave man and Larue County coach has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct involving a juvenile.

48 year old Kelton “Simon” Ford appeared in Larue County Circuit Court and was originally charged with first degree sexual abuse. As part of the plea agreement, the charge was amended to sexual misconduct of a victim under 18-years-old. Ford will receive two years probation, no contact with the victim or her family, no attempt to teach or coach during the probation period and court costs.

Whitney Meredith, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney of the 10th Judicial Circuit, said they are pleased “that Mr. Ford decided to publicly admit that he acted inappropriate with one of his 14- year-old basketball players during a junior-high practice. She was devastated and has been since this happened, especially considering she had respected him so much as her coach and leader.”

According to court documents, after being a coach of girls’ basketball for many years, Ford took a female player into the boys’ locker room alone; knowing none of his female players would enter, and committed an act of sexual misconduct against her. The incident took place in early September of 2016.

Ford has since resigned from Larue County Schools, including his position as the LCHS varsity girls’ head basketball coach and LCMS girls’ seventh and eighth grade head basketball coach.

