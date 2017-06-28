EIGHT PEOPLE ARRESTED IN KENTUCKY THEFT RING

Eight people were arrested Friday, charged in a large theft ring involving several Kentucky counties. Authorities said six men and two women were found in rural Larue County with a stolen truck, and thousands of dollars worth of other stolen items. All of the suspects were also found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

It was Friday morning around 9:30 when Larue County Sheriff’s deputies and Kentucky State Police responded to the property on Bird Road near Magnolia after receiving a tip that a stolen truck may be in the area. Authorities found the truck, and a whole lot more.

Law enforcement began questioning the eight people who were there. That’s when deputies say their answers weren’t adding up. “We started questioning the subjects, most of the subjects had some type of paraphernalia from drug use, methamphetamine on them,” said McCoy.

Malcolm Booher, Christy Harper, Charles Spillman, Gary London, Katrina London, Jessi Davis, Shannon Ward, and Josh Sanders are all charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Five of the eight arrested either have lived, or currently live, in Barren County.

The Larue County Sheriff went on to add that he feels “I think it is a larger problem. Especially down in the Barren County area, these people would go down there and steal stuff down there and hide out up here.”

WCLU news has learned that Kathy London was served an active arrest warrant for probation violation and five of the eight arrested have lived or currently live in Barren County. WCLU news spoke with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office. While they would not confirm these individuals are tied to any specific crimes, they did say that they are investigating.

