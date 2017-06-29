Logo


MAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER LAWN TRACTOR VS PICKUP ACCIDENT

on 06/29/2017 |
Tpr. Charles Hedgespeth is investigating a collision that occurred Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 3:10 PM CST on US 68, 11 miles south of Greensburg near the Green/Metcalfe County line. 50-year-old John Welch, of Greensburg, was attempting to cross US 68 on a lawn tractor when he pulled into the path of a southbound 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup operated by 40-year-old Justin Poynter, of Edmonton. Poynter was unable to avoid the collision and struck the lawn tractor, ejecting Welch. Welch was transported by helicopter to University of Louisville hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Poynter was belted and not injured. Tpr. Hedgespeth was assisted at the scene by Green County Sheriff’s Dept., EMS and the Exie Fire Department.

