THREE COUNTY CHASE LEADS POLICE THROUGH GLASGOW SQUARE

When one of three Tennessee juveniles who had been reported missing called her mother and said she wanted to come home, it wasn’t long until Glasgow Police were on the lookout for the suspect vehicle. After spotting the vehicle, with the juveniles and a 22 year old man inside, Glasgow Police attempted to make a traffic stop. Refusing to stop, the pursuit led police through Glasgow, onto the square and ultimately out onto US 31-E. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office then joined in and followed the car to the Allen County line where the Allen County Sheriff’s Office then stepped in until Sumner County, TN. Sumner County law enforcement put road spikes down forcing the vehicle to a stop.

Additional details will be released as they are made available.

