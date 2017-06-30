GAS PUMPED, SHOTS FIRED



A Glasgow man went from pumping gas to allegedly dodging bullets.

On Thursday, around 4:00 PM officers responded to a call of shots fire in the area of Wal-Mart. 23 year old Stephen Napier told officers that he was getting gas when he was approached by a white male, who made comments to him about his car. Napier told police that the man then asked him if he wanted to race. Napier advised officers that he refused, and left Wal-Mart. Napier says he left Walmart and was driving on Veterans Outer Loop when the man pulled up beside him and fired a shot into his vehicle and fled the scene.

After photos of the suspect, taken from video surveillance, surfaced on social media he was identified as 29 year old Randall Allen of Bardstown and additional information given to Sgt. Barton lead to an address in Cave City. Cave City Officers were notified and took Allen into custody at the residence.

Cave City Police charged Allen with Giving Officer A False Name and Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon. Glasgow Police have charged Allen with Wanton Endangerment. He is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Ofc. Wesley Hicks is investigating the shooting.