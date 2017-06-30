“GOLD RUSH” MONDAY, JULY 3RD IN CAVE CITY

While you may not strike it rich in actual gold, this Monday you’ll have the chance to gain something more valuable….a stronger sense of community:



That was Stephanie Martin, who came together with Felicia Martin and Tiffany Bethel for the brainstorming session that has now led to the first annual “Gold Rush”.

Coming up Monday, July 3rd, on 4th Street and Schoolhouse Lane in Cave City, everyone is invited to come and eat some great food, let your kids play and have fun while getting to know the people in your community.

Growing up in Cave City, Tiffany Bethel said that despite it being a small town, people just don’t take the time to get to know their neighbors like they used to:

From cake walks, to bingo to face painting, there will be something for everyone. Stephanie Martin says you don’t have to live in Cave City to take part in the “Gold Rush” all you’ve got to do is support their vision:



Again “Gold Rush” is this Monday from 12 noon – 11:00pm at 4th Street and Schoolhouse Lane in Cave City. Food and fun are absolutely free. All three ladies hope this will turn into an annual event, along with much more through their newly formed Gold Rush Foundation.

