THURSDAY MORNING GREASE FIRE LEADS TO BURNT CLOTHING

on 06/30/2017 |
The Glasgow Fire Department responded at 9:58am Thursday to 1104-lot 38 Columbia Ave for a call reporting a grease fire on a stove. On arrival firefighters found a fire in the yard from some clothing that had been used to try and put the fire out, and a smoldering fire on the stove. Firefighters quickly put the exterior fire out and removed the stove to the outside. Firefighters then set up an electric Positive Pressure fan to remove the remaining smoke from the house trailer. Barren Metcalfe EMS was called to the scene to check out two residents of the home. One of the residents was treated at the scene for burns but was not transported. The fire started when a pot of cooking oil on the stove overheated and caught fire. The damage was mostly to the top of the stove. The home is owned by Bertha Saltsman. Firefighters were on the scene 40 minutes.

