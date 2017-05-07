FANCY FARMS, FIREWORKS FATALITY, AND PSC APPOINTMENT FROM THE AP



FANCY FARM

Bevin to skip Fancy Farm, Beshear will speak

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A public clash between Kentucky’s two most powerful politicians will have to wait another year.

A spokesman for Matt Bevin says the Republican governor will skip the annual “political speaking” at the Fancy Farm picnic, a Kentucky tradition that forces politicians to trade insults on statewide television all while enduring a crowd of hecklers.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has already confirmed his attendance, meaning his bitter feud with Bevin could be one-sided at Kentucky’s premiere political event. Bevin spoke last year, but Beshear skipped the event to attend his children’s play.

Beshear and Bevin have been at odds since the moment both men took office. Beshear has sued Bevin four times, and Bevin has called Beshear’s office “an embarrassment.”

The event takes place on the first Saturday in August.

FIREWORKS DEATH

Officials: Indiana man dies in fireworks mishap in Kentucky

(Information from: The Gleaner, http://www.thegleaner.com/)

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.

The Gleaner reports that the Henderson County Coroner’s Office said 25-year-old Michael Osborne died Monday night at a hospital.

Deputy Coroner Bill Schwartz said Osborne, of Salem, Indiana, was bending over a firework to light it. Schwartz said it went off prematurely and hit him in the chest.

Schwartz said the legal firework “is supposed to explode 100 feet in the air.” He said the firework hit Osborne hard enough to stop his heart and the preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma.

Deputies said Osborne was lighting fireworks with his friends and family. His body has been transported to Louisville for an autopsy.

Officials are urging the public to use caution when using fireworks.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Mathews appointed to term on Public Service Commission

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed former Public Service Commission Director Talina Rose Mathews to serve on the panel that regulates utilities across the state.

A statement from the governor’s office says Mathews will immediately begin serving a four-year term on the Public Service Commission that is subject to confirmation by the state Senate. She succeeds Daniel Logsdon, who resigned last month.

The Public Service Commission regulates over 1,500 utilities around the state including companies that provide electric, gas, water and phone service. Some of the areas regulated by the commission include proposals for rate increases, boundary changes and plant construction. The panel also hears consumer complaints.

Mathews, who holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Kentucky, has worked in the energy and utility sector for 20 years.