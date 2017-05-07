INDEPENDENCE DAY GAS PRICES LOWEST SINCE 2005

Gas prices in West Central Kentucky fell by nearly four cents this week to $2.045 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Gasoline production in the region rose for a third consecutive week to the highest in a year, according to the EIA. At the same time, stockpiles declined to register at about 54 million barrels, which is 1.5 million higher than levels a year ago.

On the National Front

At $2.23, today’s average national gas price is the cheapest the country has seen all year. On the week, gas prices fell in 46 states. Only Illinois, Oklahoma and Washington, D.C. saw prices increase, albeit by one cent each. South Carolina continues to carry the cheapest gas in the country at $1.90. Today, consumers can find gas for $2.00 or less at one out of every four gas stations in the country.

The last time gas prices were this cheap for the Independence Day holiday was 2005. That year, the price on July 4 was $2.23, which was the first time gas prices ever rose above the $2.00 mark for the holiday. Today’s price is three cents less than a week ago, 15 cents less than a month ago and four cents less than this day a year ago.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest price at $1.87 per gallon. Smiths Grove is a nickel higher at $1.92, Brownsville is at $1.99 and Park City and Glasgow are both at $2.02. Edmonton and Horse Cave are both at $2.04, Munfordville and Cave City are both at $2.07 and Tompkinsville is a penny higher at $2.08. Coming in with the highest area average is Scottsville where motorists are paying $2.14 for one gallon of regular unleaded.

