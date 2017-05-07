COLLISION BETWEEN SUV AND MOTOR HOME HOSPITALIZES SEVERAL

Tpr. Marvin Blakey is investigating a collision that occurred on Monday, July 3, 2017 at approximately 12:00 AM CST on KY 55, 5 miles north of Columbia in Adair County. 34-year-old Janet A. Jennings, of Columbia, was operating a southbound KIA SUV when she lost control of the vehicle due to wet road conditions and crossed into the path of a northbound 2000 Ford Econoline E350 motor home operated by 29-year old Jordan Slagle of Canal Winchester, Ohio. Slagle was unable to avoid the collision.

55-year-old Jean-Ann Weis and 9-year old Nea McNeally, of Columbia, KY; 34-year-old Ryan Slagle, 8-year-old Addison Slagle and 33-year-old Adam Slagle, all of Ohio, were all passengers in the motor home. Jordan Slagle, Jean Weis and Addison Slagle were all flown from the scene to the University of Kentucky Hospital where they all are listed in stable condition. Ryan Slagle, Adam Slagle and Nia McNeally were all transported to TJ Health hospital in Columbia, KY where they were treated and released for non life threatening injuries.

