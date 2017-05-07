MORE THAN 100 KENTUCKIANS AT NEA ANNUAL MEETING IN BOSTON



Teachers, administrators and other voices in education from Kentucky and other states are working together to confront some of the top issues facing public education. More than 100 Kentuckians are at the National Education Association’s Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly in Boston, which ends today (Wednesday). President of the Kentucky Education Association Stephanie Winkler is there, and says two of the topics educators have focused on are racial and social justice.



Stephanie Winkler

Educators are debating factors that limit educational opportunities for women, communities of color and L-G-B-T-Q individuals, and want to develop solutions. They’re also discussing policies on charter schools, and ways that districts can best implement the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Winkler says another important matter is the inability of many districts to retain new teachers. At the conference, they’re looking at ways to offer support through mentors.



Stephanie Winkler

According to the National Commission on Teaching and America’s Future, school districts nationally lose more than seven-billion dollars a year due to teacher turnover. Nearly eight-thousand educators from every state are on hand at the N-E-A conference.