ASKING FOR A CIGARETTE LEADS TO DISCOVERY OF METH

Early on the morning of July 4th, Glagow Police Officer Steven Fields responded to Fivestar after receiving a shoplifting complaint. They saw a man matching the suspect’s description inside the store, later identified as 40 year old Michael Jewell. Officers told Jewell why they were there and he said that the cell phone charger he had taken out of the store was his and was in his car. Glasgow Police were then notified that Jewell had an active arrest warrant. Jewell was taken into custody and asked if he could have a cigarette before he was taken to jail. While getting the cigarette, police found a bag of suspected meth in the bottom of the cigarette pack. Jewell was charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

