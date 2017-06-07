Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ASKING FOR A CIGARETTE LEADS TO DISCOVERY OF METH

on 07/06/2017 |
Featured Local News News

Early on the morning of July 4th, Glagow Police Officer Steven Fields responded to Fivestar after receiving a shoplifting complaint. They saw a man matching the suspect’s description inside the store, later identified as 40 year old Michael Jewell. Officers told Jewell why they were there and he said that the cell phone charger he had taken out of the store was his and was in his car. Glasgow Police were then notified that Jewell had an active arrest warrant. Jewell was taken into custody and asked if he could have a cigarette before he was taken to jail. While getting the cigarette, police found a bag of suspected meth in the bottom of the cigarette pack. Jewell was charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

Tammie Underwood

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
75°
Overcast
Fog
Thursday 07/06 20%
High 87° / Low 68°
Fog
Partly Cloudy
Friday 07/07 20%
High 87° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/08 20%
High 83° / Low 61°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.