Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HUNGER DOESN’T TAKE A VACATION

on 07/06/2017 |
Featured News


Hunger prevents some Kentucky kids from enjoying the carefree days of summer, but the state is making progress to make food available for youngsters in need. The Food Research and Action Center’s annual “Hunger Doesn’t Take a Vacation” report shows Kentucky had the third-largest increase nationally in the number of children served by summer meal programs in July of last year. Reid Livingston with the No Kid Hungry Kentucky campaign says that means 32-thousand kids received much-needed nutrition.

      Reid Livingston

Summer Nutrition Programs are available to lower-income kids who qualify for free or reduced-priced lunches during the school year. But Livingston says in Kentucky, just one out of 12 of these children access these summer meals.

There are more than 200-thousand children in the state considered “food insecure,” and Livingston says outreach efforts should be increased to ensure families are aware of the summer meal programs. He says the rural nature of Kentucky can pose a challenge.

      Reid Livingston

Summer meal sites include schools, churches and community centers. And Livingston notes many offer enrichment activities to help keep kids learning and better prepared to return to school in the fall. (Food site information is available by testing “Food” to 877-877 or online at ‘kykidseat.org.’)

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

Tammie Underwood

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
75°
Overcast
Fog
Thursday 07/06 20%
High 87° / Low 68°
Fog
Partly Cloudy
Friday 07/07 20%
High 87° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/08 20%
High 83° / Low 61°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.