

Hunger prevents some Kentucky kids from enjoying the carefree days of summer, but the state is making progress to make food available for youngsters in need. The Food Research and Action Center’s annual “Hunger Doesn’t Take a Vacation” report shows Kentucky had the third-largest increase nationally in the number of children served by summer meal programs in July of last year. Reid Livingston with the No Kid Hungry Kentucky campaign says that means 32-thousand kids received much-needed nutrition.



Reid Livingston

Summer Nutrition Programs are available to lower-income kids who qualify for free or reduced-priced lunches during the school year. But Livingston says in Kentucky, just one out of 12 of these children access these summer meals.

There are more than 200-thousand children in the state considered “food insecure,” and Livingston says outreach efforts should be increased to ensure families are aware of the summer meal programs. He says the rural nature of Kentucky can pose a challenge.



Reid Livingston

Summer meal sites include schools, churches and community centers. And Livingston notes many offer enrichment activities to help keep kids learning and better prepared to return to school in the fall. (Food site information is available by testing “Food” to 877-877 or online at ‘kykidseat.org.’)