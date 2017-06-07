GREENSBURG MAN APPOINTED TO KENTUCKY NATURE PRESERVES COMMISSION



A Green County farmer is the newest appointee to the Kentucky Nature Preserves Commission.

Larry Prentice Clark, of Greensburg, will represent the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation and will serve for a term expiring July 1, 2020. The Kentucky Nature Preserves Commission has five members all of which are appointed by the Governor. The Commission helps conserve Kentucky nature preservations for future generations for the purpose of scientific research and education. The Commission also promotes understanding and appreciation of an unspoiled and unsoiled environment.