KSP POST 15 TO CONDUCT SAFETY TRAFFIC CHECKPOINTS

Kentucky State Police, Post 15 will be conducting safety traffic checkpoints in the Post 15 area, more commonly referred to as road blocks. The Post 15 area includes Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Russell, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton and Cumberland. Troopers will be checking for impaired drivers, children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats and informing the public about the use of seatbelts. These safety checkpoints will be conducted in various locations throughout the Post 15 area that are experiencing a high ratio of vehicular crashes resulting in injury and/or death compared to relatively low safety restraint usage ratio.

During the month of June 2017, there were 24 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area, two of those being fatalities, bringing the yearly fatality count to 7 compared with 13 through this same time last year. . This brings our yearly fatality count to 7 compared with 13 through this same period in 2016.

During the month of June 2017, State Police in the Post 15 area wrote over 850 citations, almost 140 courtesy notices and assisted almost 70 motorists, along with inspecting almost 1600 vehicles, answered almost 750 complaints made almost 150 criminal arrests and opened over 50 criminal cases.

