Traffic Advisory – KY 88 In Green County

*UPDATE* As of 1:30pm, the scene is clear.

As of 6:40am this morning, a semi crash was blocking KY 88 just East of Macedonia Church in Green County. Blockage was expected to last 4-5 hours. Those traveling between Monroe and Greensburg must use an alternate route. KY 218 will provide the best overall route to and from Greensburg for regional traffic.