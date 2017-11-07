Logo


TWO MORE SPEAKERS CONFIRMED FOR FANCY FARM

on 07/11/2017 |
Featured News

From Kentucky Today:
Two more speakers confirmed appearances at the Fancy Farm picnic next month.

House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, and Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook, both agreed to speak, according to Mark Wilson, spokesman for St. Jerome’s Church, the event sponsor since the 1880s.

The annual Fancy Farm picnic, held the first Saturday in August, normally serves as the kickoff for the fall election campaign in Kentucky. There is no general election in the state this year, but a huge and raucous crowd of 10,000 is expected, according to Wilson, to hear Republicans and Democrats alike skewer each other in the state’s premier political party. The event is also broadcast statewide on KET.

While a scheduling conflict will keep Republican Gov. Matt Bevin from attending, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, who has sparred with the governor in several political disputes, will be one of the speakers.

Republican statewide office holders Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles are also coming. Wilson said he was awaiting commitments from Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton or State Treasurer Alison Ball.

A spokesman for Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said they do not know yet if her schedule will allow her to attend.

Wilson said they won’t know until the week of the event if Kentucky’s two U. S. Senators, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, are coming, although Republican Congressman James Comer, whose First District includes Fancy Farm, will speak.

The emcee of the political event is Bobby Richardson, a former Democratic Speaker of the Kentucky House who left the General Assembly in 1990 and is now an attorney in Glasgow. The job rotates among the political parties and most recently featured Republican operative Scott Jennings and Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones, a Democrat.

