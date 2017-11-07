Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP INVESTIGATING CRASH SOUTH OF BURKESVILLE

on 07/11/2017 |
Featured News

Tpr. Jordan Carter is investigating a collision that occurred Monday at 11:46 AM CST, 4 miles south of Burkesville on KY 61. 69-year-old Peter Maynard, of Celina, TN, was operating a southbound 1990 Chevy Lumina and left the shoulder of the roadway. The Chevy reentered the roadway into the path of a southbound 2000 Freightliner operated by 24-year-old Jeremy Walker, of Monterey, TN. Walker was unable to avoid the collision and the Freightliner struck the Chevy causing both vehicles to cross the northbound lane and exit the roadway before coming to final rest.

Both operators were wearing seatbelts. Walker was not injured. Maynard was airlifted from the scene to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN where he listed in critical condition. A passenger in Maynard’s vehicle, 70-year-old Erica Maynard, of Celina, TN, was belted and transported to Cumberland County Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Trooper Carter was assisted at the scene by CVE Officer Honeycutt, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Fire, EMS and Rescue.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

KENDALL BRANSTETTER

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
88°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 07/11 0%
High 91° / Low 69°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 07/12 20%
High 91° / Low 73°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 07/13 80%
High 88° / Low 74°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.