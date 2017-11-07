KSP INVESTIGATING CRASH SOUTH OF BURKESVILLE

Tpr. Jordan Carter is investigating a collision that occurred Monday at 11:46 AM CST, 4 miles south of Burkesville on KY 61. 69-year-old Peter Maynard, of Celina, TN, was operating a southbound 1990 Chevy Lumina and left the shoulder of the roadway. The Chevy reentered the roadway into the path of a southbound 2000 Freightliner operated by 24-year-old Jeremy Walker, of Monterey, TN. Walker was unable to avoid the collision and the Freightliner struck the Chevy causing both vehicles to cross the northbound lane and exit the roadway before coming to final rest.

Both operators were wearing seatbelts. Walker was not injured. Maynard was airlifted from the scene to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN where he listed in critical condition. A passenger in Maynard’s vehicle, 70-year-old Erica Maynard, of Celina, TN, was belted and transported to Cumberland County Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Trooper Carter was assisted at the scene by CVE Officer Honeycutt, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Fire, EMS and Rescue.

