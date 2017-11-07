MORTAR SHELL LAUNCHED FROM TRUCK LANDS TWO CANADIANS IN JAIL

Big boom gets two Canadian men a room…in the Barren County Detention Center.

On Friday, Glasgow Police Officer Steven Fields was at the intersection of Roger Wells Blvd and Happy Valley Road when he saw a motar round (a commonly used firework that is designed to travel up in the air and explode) being shot from a gray pick up truck. A couple and their two kids were in the vehicle that was hit by the firework. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the passenger, 32 year old Eric Wycisk, of Ontario, according to the citation, admitted to shooting the firework. A motar tube was found in the passenger side floorboard of the truck. The driver, 25year old Max Tyler Battagello, also of Ontario, was arrested for DUI and Possession of Open Alcohol Container in a Motor Vehicle. Wycisk was charged with one count of Wanton Endangerment.

Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

