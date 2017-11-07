Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MORTAR SHELL LAUNCHED FROM TRUCK LANDS TWO CANADIANS IN JAIL

on 07/11/2017 |
Featured Local News News

Big boom gets two Canadian men a room…in the Barren County Detention Center.

On Friday, Glasgow Police Officer Steven Fields was at the intersection of Roger Wells Blvd and Happy Valley Road when he saw a motar round (a commonly used firework that is designed to travel up in the air and explode) being shot from a gray pick up truck. A couple and their two kids were in the vehicle that was hit by the firework. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the passenger, 32 year old Eric Wycisk, of Ontario, according to the citation, admitted to shooting the firework. A motar tube was found in the passenger side floorboard of the truck. The driver, 25year old Max Tyler Battagello, also of Ontario, was arrested for DUI and Possession of Open Alcohol Container in a Motor Vehicle. Wycisk was charged with one count of Wanton Endangerment.

Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

KENDALL BRANSTETTER

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
88°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 07/11 0%
High 91° / Low 69°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 07/12 20%
High 91° / Low 73°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 07/13 80%
High 88° / Low 74°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.