NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

MISSING STUDENT-SEARCH-THE LATEST The Latest: Search for body prompted by Facebook tip ends

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (AP) — A search prompted by a Facebook video suggesting the body of a West Virginia college student last seen in 2002 was buried in Ohio has ended with a sheriff saying no bodies were found.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says the extensive search by his office and the FBI for the body of Marshall University student Samantha Burns that began Monday ended Tuesday afternoon.

The man who posted the Facebook video says his new wife wouldn’t let him build a pond on property where they lived near Chesapeake, Ohio, and later told him Burns was buried there.

The 19-year-old Burns was from West Hamlin, West Virginia. She has been missing since Nov. 11, 2002. Her burned-out car was found the next day on a road in that state’s Wayne County.

Two men who escaped from a Kentucky jail were convicted of Burns’ death.

DOG ATTACK DEATH

Police: Video shows Kentucky man fatally attacked by dogs

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) — A 79-year-old Kentucky man has been found dead, and police say video surveillance from a nearby residence show he was attacked by dogs.

Kentucky State Police said Vinson W. Tucker of Stearns was found Tuesday morning in the yard of a residence in Whitley City. Police said in a news release the dogs were found nearby and put down. The release said the video showed several dogs attacked and fatally injured Tucker. An autopsy was planned.

The dogs’ bodies were taken to the state veterinarian for testing.

OPIOIDS-TESTIMONY

Kentucky official to testify before Congress about opioids

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary will testify before Congress about the nation’s opioid epidemic. John Tilley is scheduled to testify before the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations for the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday. Tilley is one of several state officials scheduled to testify at the hearing that begins at 10 a.m. Tilley is a former Democratic state representative who resigned to join Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration.

More than 1,400 people died in Kentucky last year from drug overdoses. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more powerful than heroin, contributed to nearly half of those deaths.

A new state law that went into effect last month limits prescriptions of opioid painkillers to three days, with some exceptions.

PENCE-KENTUCKY

Mike Pence traveling to Kentucky to talk health care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Kentucky to talk with small business owners about health care.

A statement from the White House says Pence will travel to Lexington, Kentucky on Wednesday and participate in a listening session with business leaders before speaking about “the need to repeal and replace Obamacare.” The statement says he will be accompanied by Gov. Matt Bevin, Rep. Andy Barr and Rep. Brett Guthrie.

The visit comes as Republican efforts to get rid of former President Barack Obama’s health care law stall in the U.S. Senate, and shortly after Kentucky’s two senators traveled the state to talk about it. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supports the bill, but U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he won’t vote for it in its current form.

SOLAR POWER FACILITIES

Panel approves Duke Kentucky request for solar facilities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Public Service Commission has approved a proposal from Duke Energy Kentucky to build three solar power facilities in northern Kentucky.

A statement from the commission this week says the panel found the projects would not have an adverse impact on the company’s operations or financial condition.

Duke Kentucky said in its application that the facilities would be located in Kenton and Grant counties and have a combined maximum output of almost seven megawatts. They would be used to develop experience with solar power in preparation for adding more renewable power sources over the next decade.

The company estimated the total cost at $14.8 million, with yearly operations and maintenance costing about $132,000.

Duke customers won’t see any rate changes immediately, but the company says it will eventually seek to recover costs.

LIGHTNING DEATH

Kentucky man visiting Florida killed by lightning

(Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.),

http://www.nwfdailynews.com)

BAKER, Fla. (AP) — A Kentucky man camping in Florida died when he was struck by lightning outside his tent.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that 35-year-old Jeremy Harper of Cloverport was camping Monday night in the Florida Panhandle town of Baker with his family, including six children ages 15 months to 13 years. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the bolt hit a tree beside him and knocked him to the ground. He died Tuesday morning.

No one else was hurt.

