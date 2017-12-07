WEST CENTRAL GAS PRICES UP 14 CENTS FROM LAST WEEK

on 07/12/2017 |

West Central Kentucky Gas Price Increase Hits Drivers Where it Hurts Gas prices in West Central Kentucky jumped by 14 cents this week to $2.184 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

For the first time in five weeks, the national average gas price is increasing. At $2.26, today’s price has been moving higher since July 6 and is three cents more than last week. The moderate price surge follows a week of solid demand growth and a third straight week of gasoline inventory drawdowns across the country.

Of the states seeing jumps in gas prices, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky top the charts with double-digit increases. Thirteen states, mostly on the West Coast and in the Rockies, saw prices decrease by pennies. Across the country, consumers can find gas for $2.25 or less at 58 percent of gas stations.

