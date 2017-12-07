Logo


WEST CENTRAL GAS PRICES UP 14 CENTS FROM LAST WEEK

West Central Kentucky Gas Price Increase Hits Drivers Where it Hurts Gas prices in West Central Kentucky jumped by 14 cents this week to $2.184 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front
For the first time in five weeks, the national average gas price is increasing. At $2.26, today’s price has been moving higher since July 6 and is three cents more than last week. The moderate price surge follows a week of solid demand growth and a third straight week of gasoline inventory drawdowns across the country.

Of the states seeing jumps in gas prices, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky top the charts with double-digit increases. Thirteen states, mostly on the West Coast and in the Rockies, saw prices decrease by pennies. Across the country, consumers can find gas for $2.25 or less at 58 percent of gas stations.

