NET NEUTRALITY NEARING AN END?

on 07/12/2017 |

After winning the battle for open Internet rules two years ago, net neutrality advocates are hoping a wave of public comments can help them keep the rules in place. Net Neutrality Day of Action Wednesday is an online protest of the Federal Communications Commission’s recent decision to roll back its Obama-era rule. Nearly four million public comments helped usher in net neutrality in 2015, guaranteeing consumers equal access to the internet. Kentuckian Marty Newell, who coordinates a national coalition of rural broadband advocates, says the F-C-C’s move would repeal those protections.



Marty Newell

I-S-P giants, such as Comcast and Verizon, have claimed they will not block content. F-C-C chairman Ajit Pai says the regulations shackle the cable and telecom industries. Newell counters, saying net neutrality has not slowed down investment or innovation. The F-C-C is currently in its public comment period before finalizing its decision on loosening the rules.

Newell, who leads the Rural Broadband Policy Group, says the nation’s history in treating telephone service as a utility illustrates the importance of regulating common carriers – especially in under-served rural areas – where it can help small businesses compete.



Marty Newell

Amazon, Vimeo and Netflix are among the tech companies that support net neutrality.