Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NET NEUTRALITY NEARING AN END?

on 07/12/2017 |

After winning the battle for open Internet rules two years ago, net neutrality advocates are hoping a wave of public comments can help them keep the rules in place. Net Neutrality Day of Action Wednesday is an online protest of the Federal Communications Commission’s recent decision to roll back its Obama-era rule. Nearly four million public comments helped usher in net neutrality in 2015, guaranteeing consumers equal access to the internet. Kentuckian Marty Newell, who coordinates a national coalition of rural broadband advocates, says the F-C-C’s move would repeal those protections.

      Marty Newell

I-S-P giants, such as Comcast and Verizon, have claimed they will not block content. F-C-C chairman Ajit Pai says the regulations shackle the cable and telecom industries. Newell counters, saying net neutrality has not slowed down investment or innovation. The F-C-C is currently in its public comment period before finalizing its decision on loosening the rules.

Newell, who leads the Rural Broadband Policy Group, says the nation’s history in treating telephone service as a utility illustrates the importance of regulating common carriers – especially in under-served rural areas – where it can help small businesses compete.

      Marty Newell

Amazon, Vimeo and Netflix are among the tech companies that support net neutrality.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
89°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 07/12 10%
High 91° / Low 73°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 07/13 40%
High 90° / Low 73°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Friday 07/14 80%
High 85° / Low 67°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.