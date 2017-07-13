KENTUCKY ARTS COUNCIL SELECTS TIMMY WALDEN FEATURED ARTIST

on 07/13/2017 |

Timmy Walden, a marble maker from Tompkinsville, has been selected as the Kentucky Arts Council’s Featured Artist for July and August.

Walden is a 2016 recipient of the arts council’s Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship grant to teach the heritage and practice of marble making to an apprentice, his son Ben.

Marble making and playing marble games have been traditions dating back to prehistoric times, Walden said. In his south central Kentucky region, two marble games have been passed down for generations: Rolley Hole and Tennessee Square.

“We have fun, but we also take the games seriously,” Walden said, “like some people do playing golf or shooting pool.”

The community of marble game enthusiasts includes players and makers.

“We depend on one another, and several of us both play and make marbles,” Walden said. “There are not as many marble makers today, so it is important to teach the craft in order to perpetuate the tradition and keep it from dying.”