Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KENTUCKY ARTS COUNCIL SELECTS TIMMY WALDEN FEATURED ARTIST

on 07/13/2017 |

Timmy Walden, a marble maker from Tompkinsville, has been selected as the Kentucky Arts Council’s Featured Artist for July and August.

Walden is a 2016 recipient of the arts council’s Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship grant to teach the heritage and practice of marble making to an apprentice, his son Ben.

Marble making and playing marble games have been traditions dating back to prehistoric times, Walden said. In his south central Kentucky region, two marble games have been passed down for generations: Rolley Hole and Tennessee Square.

“We have fun, but we also take the games seriously,” Walden said, “like some people do playing golf or shooting pool.”

The community of marble game enthusiasts includes players and makers.

“We depend on one another, and several of us both play and make marbles,” Walden said. “There are not as many marble makers today, so it is important to teach the craft in order to perpetuate the tradition and keep it from dying.”

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
83°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 07/13 50%
High 88° / Low 72°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 07/14 80%
High 86° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/15 20%
High 83° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.