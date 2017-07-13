SPEEDING LEADS TO ARREST FOR BENCH WARRANT AND NEW CHARGES

on 07/13/2017 |

After clocking a Chevy Impala on Rogers Wells Blvd doing 64mpn in a 45mph zone, Officer Tyler Maxey turned on his blue lights and made a traffic stop. When he made contact with the driver, 36 year old Joshua James Morton, he found that Morton had an active bench warrant. After being taken into custody, Morton told police there was a .410 shotgun in between the seats and, according to the citation, gave officers a bag of Sudafed from his pocket which he said he planned to trade for meth or sell to someone to make meth. Officers also found synthetic marijuana and a half of a Suboxone pill. Morton was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on charges of Speeding, DUI, Carrying A Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Possession Of Synthetic Drugs, Unlawful Distribution Of A Meth Precursor and Possession Of A Controlled Substance.