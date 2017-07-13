Logo


STOLEN PHONE FOUND AFTER PHOTOS POSTED ON OWNERS ICLOUD

on 07/13/2017 |

Teresa Ann Nesbit

On June 25th a woman had reported her phone as stolen and after having the phone “pinged” it located the phone at a residence on Olivia Drive in Glasgow. The victim also showed pictures that had been uploaded to her icloud account, of the individuals with her phone. After arriving in the neighborhood, residents were shown the pictures by Glasgow Police and they were able to locate the woman, 36 year old Teresa Ann Nesbit. At first, according to the citation, Nesbit denied any knowledge of the phone, but eventually admitted to having it. She was arrested and charged with Theft of Property Mislaid or Delivered By Mistake and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.