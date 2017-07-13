KU EARNS TOP RANKING AMONG UTILITIES IN MIDWEST MID-SIZE REGION

on 07/13/2017 |

According to newly released survey results, Kentucky Utilities Company earned the top ranking for residential customer satisfaction among utilities in the Midwest Mid-size region. The survey was conducted by global market research company J.D. Power.

“We take tremendous pride in this achievement,” said LG&E and KU President and Chief Operating Officer Paul W. Thompson. “Combined with our previous top rankings, this national recognition shows our employees’ dedication and consistency when it comes to going above and beyond for our customers every day.”

The study, now in its 19th year, measures customer satisfaction with electric utility companies by examining six factors: power quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; communications; and customer service. Satisfaction is calculated on a 1,000-point scale.