07/13/2017

You’d have been hard pressed to find a seat Wednesday afternoon at Park City’s new Community and Senior Center. Formerly a service station, and then part of Square Deal Lumber, the new center is downtown and will offer a place for the community to come together for meetings or events, or for no specific reason at all.

Joe Duvall

Paid for through grant funding, the project has been about six years in the making. State Representative Steve Riley said that the center will be great for the entire community and noted the fact that it was possible because so many people came together:



State Representative Steve Riley

Mayor Shannon Crumpton said it was an amazing feeling to see it all come together. From picking out paint colors, to fixtures Crumpton says that it always came back to one thing:



Mayor Shannon Crumpton

Mayor Shannon Crumpton

If you’re interested in renting out the Park City Community and Senior Center you can call Park City Hall Monday through Friday from 8-4.

