on 07/13/2017 |

Maintenance crews began work this morning (Thursday, July 13th) to repair a hole in the pavement along Western Kentucky Parkway (Westbound) between Mile Markers 123 and 124.

Work will require reducing the parkway to one lane through this section. Motorists should slow down upon approach to the area and be aware of workers and equipment.

Lane closure will be setup this afternoon. Work should be complete by the end of this week.