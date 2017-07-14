GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO FIRE ON INDIAN HILLS DRIVE

on 07/14/2017 |

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a residence on Indian Hills Drive after receiving a report of a stove on fire. Upon arrival the occupants were out of the house and there was light smoke showing from an open side door. Firefighters entered and found a fire in the oven portion of the stove and removed it outside and put out the fire. The GFD says the fire was caused when the oven was turned on and a plastic bowl that had been left in the oven overheated and caught fire. There was no fire damage to the home, only soot on the range hood and countertops. The house is being rented by April Stinson and is owned by Charles and Diana Elmore. Firefighters were on the scene 45 minutes and no injuries were reported.

