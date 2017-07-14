Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO FIRE ON INDIAN HILLS DRIVE

on 07/14/2017 |

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a residence on Indian Hills Drive after receiving a report of a stove on fire. Upon arrival the occupants were out of the house and there was light smoke showing from an open side door. Firefighters entered and found a fire in the oven portion of the stove and removed it outside and put out the fire. The GFD says the fire was caused when the oven was turned on and a plastic bowl that had been left in the oven overheated and caught fire. There was no fire damage to the home, only soot on the range hood and countertops. The house is being rented by April Stinson and is owned by Charles and Diana Elmore. Firefighters were on the scene 45 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
88°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 07/14 60%
High 89° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/15 20%
High 85° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 07/16 20%
High 87° / Low 66°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.