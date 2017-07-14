Logo


THURSDAY NIGHT TRAGIC COLLISION LEAVES SIX DEAD

on 07/14/2017 |

Described as a “chain reaction collision”, an accident on I-65 leaves six dead.

At the 30 mile marker on Northbound I-65, the roadway merges from three lanes of travel into two lanes. Travel in the section of interstate was congested due to the road construction. Just before 11:00pm Thursday night, a commercial vehicle was stopped in traffic in the right lane, with two passenger vehicles stopped immediately behind it. The collision occurred when a second commercial vehicle failed to stop and struck the trailing passenger vehicle, causing a chain reaction collision.

KSP have confirmed a total of six people were killed in the collision, two of which State Police are still trying to identify. Names have not been released pending notification of family.

