TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR THE WEEK

on 07/17/2017 |

Several local road construction projects could have an impact on travel time this week.

On Interstate 65, from mile point 31.2 to 35.2, milling and paving operations will continue. There will be double lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The contractor will maintain two lanes of traffic through the daytime hours.

∙KY 446 Spur Road/I-65 Ramps (Exit 28) – Ramps have temporary barrier wall and have narrowed lanes down to 10 feet. Wide loads will be restricted.

∙On Natcher Parkway, closures are in place between the I-65 interchange and exit 9 while resurfacing is complete.

In Allen County, on KY 585 Old Franklin Road- Beginning Monday, July 17, KY 585 in Allen County will be closed at mile point 7 at Trammel Fork Creek. Crews will be making repairs to the approach to the low water bridge. The detour will utilize KY 585, KY 100 and Red Hill Road. The closure is expected to last one week.

Barren County

US 31-E N L Roger Wells Boulevard (mile point 14.25) – Motorists traveling in Barren County should expect lane closures and travel delays at the intersection of U.S. 68 and U.S. 31-E. The heaviest delays will be at the usual peak times as folks head into work in the mornings and leave work in the evenings. The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.

∙Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway- (Exit 11) – The South Fork Beaver Creek Bridge on the westbound exit ramp between the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway and U.S. 31-E at mile point 11.5 will be reduced to one lane in the westbound direction. Maximum lane width open to exiting traffic will be 9 feet.

In Simpson County, on KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors continue to work on a project that will reconstruct and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622.

∙U.S. 31-W Nashville Road–A temporary traffic diversion remains in place at the culvert over Sharps Branch at mile point 4.

∙Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road is closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road.

∙Access to U.S. 31-W from Lake Springs Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Lakes Springs Road using Hawthorne Street and Honey Suckle Road. The closure will last throughout the duration of the U.S. 31-W diversion being in place.