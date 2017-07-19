NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

on 07/19/2017 |

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Local officials will hear an appeal from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin about the value of a home he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.

Bevin and his wife purchased the home in March for $1.6 million. Jefferson County officials say the home is worth $2.9 million. The discrepancy has prompted an ethics watchdog group and a Democratic state lawmaker to file ethics complaints.

Bevin appealed the valuation. Wednesday, a three-member appeals board with the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator’s office will hear that appeal. The board is appointed by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat.

The original property was 19 acres. Bevin purchased the house and 10 acres from Neil Ramsey, a friend who owns an investment company. Bevin appointed Ramsey to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board of trustees.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The University of Louisville’s foundation, which has been beset by financial turmoil, has fired its chief financial officer.

Media outlets report Jason Tomlinson was fired after the foundation board met Tuesday.

His firing comes after foundation president James Ramsey resigned last September and secretary Kathleen Smith was terminated last month.

No reason was given for Tomlinson’s firing, but foundation chair Diane Medley said trio’s departures give the foundation a “fresh start.”

Tomlinson’s firing coincided with news about a drop in gifts to the university’s academic programs from about $84 million in 2016 to $63 million in 2017. Vice president of university advancement Keith Inman says it’s the most dramatic drop since he joined the university in 2006.

Last week the Kentucky attorney general’s office announced it was launching an investigation of the foundation.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal regulators say an accident that killed a coal miner in Pike County happened because a conveyor belt didn’t have adequate safety guards.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration said in its report that 43-year-old Ray Hatfield Jr. was killed on Jan. 26 when his clothing got tangled in bolts on a roller shaft and he was pulled into the moving equipment. He had been shoveling loose coal from under the beltline.

MSHA says the mine operator, R&C Coal LLC, also didn’t have effective measures in place to ensure employees shut off the conveyor belt before working close to it.

Regulators cited R&C for several violations, including having inadequate guards around the beltline. Furthermore, MSHA says the mine operator failed to conduct proper safety checks.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s image as a dauntless legislative tactician has been dented as the banner Republican effort to scuttle President Barack Obama’s health care law crumbled this week.

The Kentucky Republican’s two attempts to craft replacement legislation that would attract needed GOP votes have collapsed. Republican opposition seems likely to doom a vote next week on his Plan C, a bill simply repealing much of Obama’s statute.

Along the way, conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson accused McConnell of a “serious breach of trust” by telling moderates that proposed Medicaid cuts would not occur. He’s had surprises from other GOP senators, too.

McConnell concedes the health care setback has been “a very, very challenging experience for all of us.”

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A college employee who survived an explosion inside a Kentucky dormitory says he’s lucky to be alive.

Security camera video obtained by The Murray State News shows the force of the June 28 explosion at Richmond Hall and debris covering the first-floor lobby and a nearby parking lot. No students were using the building at the time. Officials have blamed the explosion on a natural gas leak.

The explosion injured Dakota Fields, the university’s former residential director who was about to start a new job at Western Illinois University.

Fields was treated for undisclosed injuries at a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He’ll have scars for the rest of his life but says “it is truly a God given miracle that I survived.”

