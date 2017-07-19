Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SWELTERING SUMMER TOUGH ON ASTHMA AND ALLERGIES

on 07/19/2017 |

Sweltering summer days can make it tough on asthma and allergy sufferers in Kentucky, according to a new report. A new mapping project pinpoints Kentucky as the 25th worst state when it comes to a “double whammy” of factors that cause health concerns during hot summer days, ragweed and unhealthy ozone smog days. Kim Knowlton helped lead the study for the Natural Resources Defense Council. She says this combination of factors can make breathing and just basic outdoor activity hazardous for more than 406-thousand adults and 110-thousand Kentucky children living with asthma.

      Kim Knowlton

The new mapping report shows one third of Kentucky’s residents live in counties reported to have ragweed and unhealthy smog days. The report notes that fewer than one-third of U-S states have developed a plan to address the health impacts of climate change.

Knowlton says climate change is fueling warmer temperatures which tend to speed up the chemical reaction that makes ozone, which is the first half of the pair of health concerns for residents who live in the most impacted states.

      Kim Knowlton

According to the report average temperatures in Kentucky, which have climbed about two degrees since the 1960s, are expected to exceed historical records by about eleven degrees by the end of the century if high carbon pollution levels continue globally. The report recommends that citizens demand that federal, state and local governments prepare for the health threats of climate change.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

Mike London

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:47 PM CDT on July 19, 2017
Expires:
5:00 PM CDT on July 19, 2017
Partly Cloudy
Currently
92°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 07/19 20%
High 94° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 07/20 20%
High 93° / Low 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 07/21 10%
High 95° / Low 74°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.