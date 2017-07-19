SWELTERING SUMMER TOUGH ON ASTHMA AND ALLERGIES

on 07/19/2017 |

Sweltering summer days can make it tough on asthma and allergy sufferers in Kentucky, according to a new report. A new mapping project pinpoints Kentucky as the 25th worst state when it comes to a “double whammy” of factors that cause health concerns during hot summer days, ragweed and unhealthy ozone smog days. Kim Knowlton helped lead the study for the Natural Resources Defense Council. She says this combination of factors can make breathing and just basic outdoor activity hazardous for more than 406-thousand adults and 110-thousand Kentucky children living with asthma.



The new mapping report shows one third of Kentucky’s residents live in counties reported to have ragweed and unhealthy smog days. The report notes that fewer than one-third of U-S states have developed a plan to address the health impacts of climate change.

Knowlton says climate change is fueling warmer temperatures which tend to speed up the chemical reaction that makes ozone, which is the first half of the pair of health concerns for residents who live in the most impacted states.



According to the report average temperatures in Kentucky, which have climbed about two degrees since the 1960s, are expected to exceed historical records by about eleven degrees by the end of the century if high carbon pollution levels continue globally. The report recommends that citizens demand that federal, state and local governments prepare for the health threats of climate change.