LOGAN COUNTY MAN SENTENCED IN METH CASE

on 07/19/2017 |

A Logan County, Kentucky, man has been sentenced in United States District Court by District Judge Greg N. Stivers, to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release, for conspiring with others to knowingly and intentionally possess with the intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Jordan Dale Wallace, 30, of Russellville, previously admitted in court to conspiring with Danny Neal Stokes, 62, of Russellville, and Howell Dean O’Bryan, 42, of Allensville, Kentucky, to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the plea agreement, law enforcement learned of Wallace’s criminal activity following the arrest of a co-conspirator, Howell Dean O’Bryan, who stated he was selling the one pound of crystal methamphetamine to Wallace for $14,500.00. Wallace owed O’Bryan for an additional ounce of crystal methamphetamine that he had previously given to him. According to O’Bryan, Wallace should have approximately $16,000.00 for the one pound and previous ounce of crystal methamphetamine. O’Bryan and Wallace had just talked by phone when Wallace stated he was on his way with the money. During a monitored phone call to Wallace, Wallace confirmed that he was on his way to meet O’Bryan and had what he was supposed to bring. The two talked about having to weigh it out once Wallace arrived and agreed on a meeting location.

That same day, May 15, 2015, Wallace travelled to Simpson County, Kentucky, to pay for approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine. The actual amount of methamphetamine, according to laboratory analysis was 459.3 grams of pure methamphetamine.

During a traffic stop of Wallace’s vehicle, Kentucky State Police Troopers identified Wallace as the driver. The Troopers asked for consent to search the vehicle, which Wallace declined. The Troopers asked Wallace if he had any drugs, weapons or large sums of money in the vehicle and Wallace stated no. Trooper Wesley and his K-9 partner conducted an open air search of the vehicle and the K-9 gave a positive indication on the vehicle. Troopers searched the vehicle and recovered $16,194.00 in United States currency. Wallace initially stated that he intended to use the money to purchase a car, but could provide no details. After his arrest several months later, Wallace admitted that the money was to be used to pay the co-conspirator for methamphetamine.

O’Bryan and Stokes have also pled guilty for their roles in the conspiracy and additional charges. All three defendants remain in federal custody.

Assistant United States Attorney Jo E. Lawless prosecuted the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Kentucky State Police (including its Vehicle Enforcement Division), conducted the investigation.