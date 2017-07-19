LOGAN COUNTY MAN TURNS HIMSELF IN ON MULTIPLE RAPE CHARGES

on 07/19/2017 |

On February 17, 2017, an investigation was initiated by KSP Post 3 Detectives, in reference to alleged inappropriate conduct between Adam L. Decker (29) and multiple female juveniles. On June 30, 2017 this case was presented to a Logan County Grand Jury. On July 18, 2017, Adam L. Decker turned himself in to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. Adam Decker was indicted and arrested on the following charges:

One count of Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communications System to Procure a Minor or Police Officer for Sex;

10 counts of Rape, 3rd Degree;

11 counts of Sodomy, 3rd Degree;

10 counts of Sexual Abuse, 3rd Degree;

One count of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 1st Degree;

Two counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor;

Two counts of Distribution of Obscene Matter to Minors.

This investigation is being led by Detective Wes Medley, and is still ongoing. No further information is available for release at this time.