SPENCER HUDDLESTON, LISTED AS MISSING PERSON, ARRESTED IN ALABAMA

Last October, the Barren Count Sheriff’s Department investigated a last known location of Spencer Huddleston at the Barren River Lake as a possible drowning/disappearance. They never located Huddleston and a entered him as a missing person. He was also entered as Wanted on some local charges. On Tuesday, July 18th, BCSO was contacted by Law Enforcement in Alabama in reference to the apprehension of Huddleston.
Here is the press release from Law Enforcement in Alabama:
On July 17, 2017 a deputy with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office turned around on a 2011 Volkswagen Routan for a traffic infraction . The driver of the vehicle accelerated and was able to lose the deputy. The deputy located the unoccupied vehicle behind a house in the Fair hope area. The deputy was able to determine that the driver of the vehicle was Spencer Huddleston of Glasgow, Kentucky. A records check showed that the suspect was a wanted person out of the state of Kentucky. The records check also showed that Huddleston was listed as a missing person from Barren County, Kentucky. A perimeter was set up and K-9’s were brought in to track the suspect. The suspect was finally located behind an abandoned house near the intersection of Hwy 104 and Hwy 181. He was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was arrested for attempting to elude and several traffic offenses. He is wanted for several charges out of Kentucky:
- Arson
- Persistent Felony Offender
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana
Huddleston will be transferred to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center on a no bond.
An extradition hearing will be held at a later date.
Huddleston was listed as a missing/ wanted person in October of last year in Barren County, Kentucky.