SPENCER HUDDLESTON, LISTED AS MISSING PERSON, ARRESTED IN ALABAMA

on 07/19/2017 |

Last October, the Barren Count Sheriff’s Department investigated a last known location of Spencer Huddleston at the Barren River Lake as a possible drowning/disappearance. They never located Huddleston and a entered him as a missing person. He was also entered as Wanted on some local charges. On Tuesday, July 18th, BCSO was contacted by Law Enforcement in Alabama in reference to the apprehension of Huddleston.

Here is the press release from Law Enforcement in Alabama: