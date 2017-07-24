Logo


CARELESS DRIVING LEADS TO METH ARREST

on 07/24/2017 |

On July 22nd 2017 around 7:41 Pm Officer Paul Reynolds observed a White 2002 Ford pick up traveling South on I-65. Officer Reynolds observed the vehicle driving in a reckless manner. Officer Reynolds stopped the vehicle on the I-65 exit ramp in Park City. After assistance from Deputy Adam Bowe and K-9 Max. A large amount of Methamphetamine was recovered from inside the vehicle. Kasey Vanrensselaer of Mooresville Indiana was placed under arrest for Operating on suspended or revoked license, Careless driving, and trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense Methamphetamine and transported to Barren County Detention Center.

