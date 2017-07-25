Logo


LAST DAY FOR PUBLIC TO COMMENT ON PESTICIDES EFFECT ON BEES

07/25/2017

Today is the final day for the public to comment on an updated assessment of four pesticides that environmental and food-safety groups worry are killing off bees. Hundreds of thousands of public comments are being delivered to E-P-A headquarters in Washington, D-C, today by Friends of the Earth, the Center for Biological Diversity, Earthjustice and others. They’re urging the agency to ban pesticides known as neonicotinoids. Attorney Janette Brimmer with Earthjustice says there isn’t enough scrutiny from the E-P-A of these types of pesticides.

The E-P-A’s new risk assessment says the pesticides do not pose a significant risk to bee colonies. But according to an annual nationwide study from the Bee Informed Partnership, U-S beekeepers lost a third of their colonies from last spring to this spring. In Kentucky, most beekeepers are hobbyists, with less than 50 hives.

A study published in Science magazine on bees in Europe concluded that bees have a hard time establishing colonies the year after exposure to neonicotinoids. Brimmer says with fewer pollinators to help the crops, farms have to rely on commercial beekeepers. But there’s a problem there, too.

Big-box stores like Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart and nearly a hundred other retailers are phasing out plants treated with neonicotinoids because of their effect on bees.

